5 injured, 1 critically, in northwest Indiana crash

Five people were injured, one critically, in a crash Monday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

Emergency crews responded about 2 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of West State Road 130 in Valparaiso, according to the Porter County Sheriff’s Office. An westbound Dodge Dakota had slid sideways into the eastbound lanes and across the median before crashing into a Chevrolet box truck.

The Dodge’s front seat passenger was taken in critical condition to Porter Regional Hospital in Valparaiso, the sheriff’s office said.

Two rear passengers in the Dodge were also taken to Porter Regional, where their conditions stabilized, the sheriff’s office said. The Dodge’s driver suffered internal injuries and was taken to Porter County Regional Airport before being airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend Ind.

The Chevrolet’s driver, a 25-year-old South Bend man, was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, Ind., the sheriff’s office said. He was being treated for pain, but his condition wasn’t immediately known. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Lanes on State Road 130 have since reopened, the sheriff’s office said.