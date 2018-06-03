5 injured, 2 critically, when stolen vehicle crashes into CTA minivan

Five people were injured, two of them critically, when a stolen vehicle crashed into a CTA minivan Sunday morning in the West Humboldt Park neighborhood.

About 7 a.m., an officer saw the stolen vehicle commit a “minor traffic infraction” in the 4000 block of West Augusta, according to Chicago Police. The officer then tried to pull the vehicle over, but it took off and crashed into the minivan before striking a fire hydrant and ejecting a 21-year-old man.

The man and a 20-year-old woman were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

In addition, a 17-year-old girl, a 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The girl was listed in good condition, while the woman was in guarded condition and the man’s condition stabilized.

No further information was immediately made available.