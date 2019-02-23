5 injured after Englewood vehicle chase ends in roll-over crash

Chicago firefighters and paramedics respond to a level 1Hazardous Materials Situation on the South Side in 2011. File Photo. | Scott Stewart~Sun-Times

Five people were injured, four critically, Saturday morning after their vehicle flipped over while being chased by another vehicle in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

At 2:09 a.m., a rollover crash was reported in the 6900 block of South Halsted, according to Chicago police.

The vehicle likely flipped over after losing control while escaping another vehicle chasing it, police said.

Four people were hospitalized in serious-to-critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. A man, 35, and woman, 25, were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, while two men, ages 28 and 45, were rushed to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A fifth person who was in the crash declined medical treatment, the fire department said.