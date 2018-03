2 officers among 5 injured in crash involving Chicago Police car

Five people, including two Chicago Police officers, were injured in a crash involving a squad car early Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood.

The squad car was involved in a crash with another vehicle at 2:41 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Phillips, according to Chicago Police.

Two officers and three other females were taken to hospitals with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.