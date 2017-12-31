5 injured in Gresham crash

Five people were injured in a crash early Sunday in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

At 12:02 a.m., a 2004 Ford Crown Victoria traveling north in the 8300 block of South Ashland failed to stop at a red light and crashed into three other vehicles at the intersection with West 83rd Street, according to Chicago Police.

The Crown Victoria’s male driver was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Four people from other vehicles were taken to various hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, police said.