5 injured in wrong-way crash on Dan Ryan at 63rd

Emergency crews work early Friday at the site of a multiple vehicle crash on the outbound Dan Ryan. | Chicago Fire Media

Five people were injured early Friday in a wrong-way crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

About 3:20 a.m., emergency crews responded to outbound expressway at 63rd Street for a multiple-vehicle crash with pinned-in vehicles, according to Chicago Fire Media.

The crash was caused by a driver going the wrong way on the expressway from at least 79th Street, the department tweeted.

Five people were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, four of them in serious condition, the department said.

Express lanes were closed for at least an hour early Friday. Local lanes remained open.