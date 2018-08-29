5 injured when minivan strikes CTA column

Five people were injured when a minivan struck a column under an elevated CTA station Tuesday night in the Loop.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 11 p.m. in the 300 block of West Lake, according to Chicago Police.

The driver, a man in his 40s, was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A woman and man, both in their 40s, were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries that weren’t immediately known. A man in his 50s was taken to the same hospital with lacerations to his arm and forehead, police said.

Another male left the scene with no injuries, police said.

None of their exact ages were immediately known.

It was not clear what caused the crash. No further information was available.