5 men wounded in citywide shootings since Friday night

Five men were wounded, one of them seriously, in a series of shootings across Chicago since Friday night.

The most recent attack left two men wounded in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood. The men, ages 34 and 42, were walking on a sidewalk about 3:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of South State when they heard gunfire and realized they’d been shot, according to Chicago Police. The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, while the older man was shot in his right foot and taken to St. Bernard Hospital. Both their conditions stabilized.

About two hours earlier, a man was wounded in a shooting in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 33-year-old was walking with an acquaintance at 1:47 a.m. in the 500 block of North Kedzie when he heard gunshots and realized he’d been struck in the leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

About 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot and seriously wounded in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. The 33-year-old was standing in an alley in the 6500 block of North Francisco when another male walked up and shot him in the chest, police said. He was taken to Swedish Covenant Hospital before being transferred in serious condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

In the weekend’s first shooting, a man was wounded in a drive-by attack Friday night in the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood. The 28-year-old was with a group of friends shortly before 9:30 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the 2400 block of South Whipple, police said. The man was shot in the leg and taken by a friend to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Last weekend, seven people were killed and 13 others were wounded in citywide shootings.

