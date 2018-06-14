5 men wounded Wednesday in Chicago shootings

Evidence markers litter a crime scene where someone was shot Wednesday night in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Five men were wounded in shootings across the city between 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Chicago Police.

The most recent shooting happened at 10:27 p.m. when a man was shot twice by someone he knew in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old man was walking when two males he knew came up to him and at least one of them took out a gun and shot him in the 5600 block of South Michigan, according to police.

He was shot twice in the leg and took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.

About 7 p.m., another man was wounded in a South Side Burnside neighborhood shooting.

The 19-year-old was walking down the street about 7 p.m. when he heard shots from a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Cottage Grove, police said.

He was shot in the left side of his neck, police said. He showed up at Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.

About ten minutes earlier, a man was shot in the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood.

The 18-year-old was shot in the left shoulder about 6:50 p.m. when he heard shots in the 9400 block of South Stony Island, police said. He went to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Another man was shot in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood about 5:05 p.m.

The 39-year-old was walking when he heard shots in the 3900 block of West Augusta and realized he was shot in the left shoulder and grazed in the neck, according to police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in good condition.

The first shooting of the day happened at 3:07 p.m. in the South Side Gresham neighborhood when a man was shot while riding a bicycle.

The 25-year-old was riding his bike on a sidewalk at 3:07 p.m. when a group of five people started arguing with him in the 7800 block of South Peoria, police said.

During the argument, one of the people opened fire, striking him in the left leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.

On Tuesday, one person was killed and three others were wounded by gun violence.