5 MetroPCS stores burglarized on West Side

Police are warning of a string of burglaries targeting MetroPCS stores since early December across the West Side, including a burglary Wednesday in Logan Square.

In each incident, someone broke a window on the store’s front door and stole phones, phone accessories and sometimes cash from the business, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries occurred:

At 5:29 a.m. on Dec. 9 in the 4200 block of West Division;

Between about 8:00 p.m. on Dec. 13 and about 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the 3900 block of West Grand;

About 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 25 in the 4000 block of West Armitage;

At 2:23 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 4700 block of West North; and

At 5:16 a.m. on Jan. 17 in the 3600 block of West Armitage.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.