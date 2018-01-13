5 people shot in first 5 hours of MLK Day weekend

At least five people were wounded in the first five ours of Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend.

The most recent shooting happened about 9 p.m. Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 28-year-old man was shot in the lower back while in the 4700 block of West Huron, according to Chicago Police. He took himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

About five minutes earlier, two people were shot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk in the 9300 block of South Colfax when someone fired shots from a dark-colored sedan, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment. The 18-year-old was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 17-year-old had a gunshot wound to the right leg, and his condition stabilized.

At 8:30 p.m., a person showed up at Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower, right side of his body. Police said he was being uncooperative with the investigation, and it was unknown were the shooting occurred.

The weekend’s first shooting happened about 5:45 p.m. in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was shot in the buttocks near Madison and Kilbourn, police said. He took himself to Loretto Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Last year, 39 people were shot — 10 of them fatally — during Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend. Follow city gun violence throughout the weekend with the Chicago Sun-Times shootings tracker.