5 people wounded in Gresham shooting

Five people were wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The five victims initially told police that someone confronted them in an alley at 1:18 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Marshfield before firing shots, according to Chicago police. They then become uncooperative, and additional details were not available.

Two 17-year-old boys and a 38-year-old man were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

One of the teenage boys was shot in the back, and his condition stabilized, police said. The other was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was struck in the leg, and his condition stabilized, police said.

Two women — ages 19 and 20 — were taken to Holy Cross Hospital with gunshot wounds to the leg, police said.

The younger woman was in good condition, police said. The older woman’s condition had stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.