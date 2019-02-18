5 shot — 1 fatally — in Chicago on Sunday

At least one man was killed and four others were wounded in citywide shootings on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man died at night after being shot in the head in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

He and another man, 20, were shot by someone in a light-colored van as they stood on a corner at 6:35 p.m. in the 5000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, according to Chicago police. The older man was shot in the groin and thigh, and treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

In nonfatal shootings, a man was wounded during the evening in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 6:40 p.m., the man was standing on a sidewalk in the 6500 block of South Kedzie Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the leg, police said.

A man was shot and wounded during the afternoon while stepping out of a store in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. The 34-year-old exited a convenience store about 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North St. Louis Avenue when someone came from a nearby alley and opened fire, striking his lower leg, police said.

Sunday’s first shooting happened in the afternoon during an argument in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. The 34-year-old pulled into a parking lot at 1:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Touhy Avenue when someone came up and opened his passenger door. After an argument, the person outside his vehicle shot him in the hand and leg.

On Saturday, at least six people were wounded from citywide gun violence.