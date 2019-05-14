6 shot — 1 killed — Monday in Chicago

Chicago Police investigating the scene where a person was shot and killed in the 3300 block of West Douglas. | Tyler LaRiviere

One person was killed and five others, including two teen boys, were wounded Monday in shootings across Chicago.

The day’s single reported fatality happened just after 11 p.m. in Lawndale on the West Side.

A 23-year-old man was in an apartment bedroom with a female in the 3300 block of West Douglas Boulevard when another male entered and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released the details of this fatality.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

The two boys wounded were in good condition after being shot in West Town.

A group approached them about 4:15 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue and began shooting, police said.

The 14-year-old was struck in the lower leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said. The 16-year-old was grazed in the back and refused medical attention.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

A few hours later, a man and woman were wounded after being struck by gunfire in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 8:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Avers, when someone fired shots at the door of a building as the man walked out and the woman walked in, police said.

The 26-year-old man was hit in his lower back and taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said. The 29-year-old woman was struck in the leg and taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where her condition stabilized.

Area North detectives are investigating.

Just before midnight, a 22-year-old man was shot Monday in Fernwood on the South Side.

The man was in a vehicle at 11:55 p.m. in the 300 block of West 105th Street when someone in another vehicle pulled up and fired shots, Chicago police said. He took himself to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back and is in serious condition.

Area South detectives are investigating.

Over the weekend, four people were killed and 16 others were wounded over the weekend, including a man who was fatally shot by police in Lawndale.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.