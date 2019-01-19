5 shot in Chicago on Friday

At least five people were wounded in citywide shootings on Friday, three of whom were shot during attempted robberies.

One man was shot while attempting to fight off a would-be robber at night in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

The 30-year-old was on the street when someone walked up to him with a gun and demanded his possessions at 6:08 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Campbell Avenue, according to Chicago police. He tried to grab the gun from the attempted robber, who fired three shots into his leg before fleeing into an alley.

A similar situation unfolded thirty minutes earlier in the West Side Austin neighborhood. A 48-year-old was approached by another male who showed a gun and announced a robbery about 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue, police said. The man knocked the gun out of the attempted robber’s hand, but it discharged when it hit the ground, striking him in the foot. The male grabbed the gun and ran off.

Friday’s first shooting by a would-be robber happened early morning in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 48-year-old man was inside his home about 3 a.m. in the 12600 block of South Stewart when a male entered, tried to rob him and then shot him in the foot, police said.

In other reported gun violence, a man was struck in the leg during an afternoon drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

Another man was dropped off at a hospital about 5:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the head, possibly after a shooting in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

On Thursday, two men were wounded by gunfire in Chicago.