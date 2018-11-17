5 shot in Chicago on Friday

At least five people were wounded on Friday by three shootings reported throughout the city.

The 10-hour span of gun violence began in the afternoon and lasted until just before midnight.

The last person reported shot in Chicago was a man who was found with six bullet wounds near a bus stop in the South Shore neighborhood.

At 11:34 p.m., officers in the 3000 block of East 79th Street saw the 36-year-old who was shot in the face once and in the chest five times, according to Chicago police.

The 36-year-old told officers he was shot inside an apartment and managed to escape on foot, police said. He then could not speak any further and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

In another evening shooting, three men were wounded by gunfire that left over 70 bullet casings strewn across the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The men were sitting in two separate vehicles about 9:22 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street when a vehicle approached and at least one person inside fired shots, police said.

In the first vehicle, an 18-year-old was shot in his buttocks and thigh, and another 18-year-old was shot in his thigh, police said. They were taken to Norwegian Hospital in good condition.

A 22-year-old in another vehicle was struck in his wrist and was in good condition at the same hospital, police said. Shortly after the shooting, officers placed evidence markers next to at least 70 bullet casings at the scene.

The first reported shooting on Friday was in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

A 21-year-old man was standing on a porch about 1:21 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Flournouy when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside started shooting at him, police said. The man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Detectives were investigating the shootings, and no one was in custody early Saturday. No gun violence was documented in the morning.

On Thursday, at least one person was killed and three others were wounded in citywide shootings.