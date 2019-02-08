5 shot in Chicago on Thursday, including 1-year-old boy

Gun violence in Chicago left five people wounded on Thursday, including a 1-year-old-boy who was shot in the head while in the back seat of his grandmother’s SUV.

The boy remained in critical condition Friday morning after the shooting about 5:30 p.m. in the 9900 block of South Throop, according to Chicago police.

Shots rang out as the grandmother, who was in the driver’s seat, was stopped in front of a family member’s house, police said. She looked back and found her grandson got shot in the head.

She drove the infant to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park before he was transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. Over a dozen family members were huddled in the emergency room as they waited for updates early Friday.

Witnesses told police the gunshots came from a dark, older model car, police said.

Detectives are looking into whether the shooter had the wrong target. The motive is currently unknown, police said.

Four other people in the vehicle were not hurt, according to police.

Thursday’s other shootings all occurred during a three-hour span in the morning.

A teenage boy was wounded by gunfire while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in the Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood. At 3:25 a.m., the 16-year-old in the 2800 block of West 35th Street by someone in a dark sedan, police said. He was struck in the back.

On the Northwest Side, a man was shot on a sidewalk in the Galewood neighborhood. At 2:50 a.m., the 36-year-old was hit in both legs while standing in the 1700 block of North McVicker, police said.

A man was shot in the left leg while walking in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side. Someone in a vehicle shot the 19-year-old at 12:28 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Essex, police said.

Thursday’s first shooting happened just after midnight in the Old Town neighborhood on the Near North Side. At 12:14 a.m., a 28-year-old man was driving west in the 400 block of West North Avenue when a bullet grazed his abdomen, police said.

On Wednesday, two people were killed and seven others were wounded in citywide shootings.