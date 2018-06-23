5 shot on South Side

Five people were shot early Saturday on the border of the Bronzeville and Washington Park neighborhoods on the South Side.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue. Four people were taken from the scene to hospitals, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

Their conditions were serious, Langford said. One person was shot in the head. Another victim walked in to a hospital.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

Contributing: Justin Jackson