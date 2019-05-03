5 teens charged with breaking into vehicles in Loop

Five teenage boys have been charged with breaking into vehicles after one of them led police on a chase onto CTA tracks Wednesday in the Loop.

About 11:30 p.m., officers received reports of several teenagers breaking into vehicles in a parking garage in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street, Chicago police said. When they arrived, the suspects ran away.

Four of the teens were caught in the first block of West Randolph Street, but a 17-year-old ran onto the CTA tracks at the Lake Red Line Station in the 200 block of North State Street, police said. Officers followed and apprehended him.

He has been charged with three counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle, three counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal trespass to land, one count of theft and one count of trespassing on CTA property, all misdemeanors, according to police.

The four other boys – ages 15, 15, 14 and 13 – were each also charged with three counts of criminal trespass to a vehicle, three counts of criminal damage to property and one count of criminal trespass to land, all misdemeanors, police said.

The chase caused significant delays on the CTA Red Line Wednesday night, according to service alerts from the transit agency.

