5 vehicle thefts reported on Clark Street in Lake View: police

Police are warning vehicle owners about five recent thefts that have happened within a four-block stretch of Clark Street in the North Side Lake View neighborhood.

In each incident, the thief or thieves broke an unoccupied vehicle’s window white it was parked legally, according to an alert from Chicago police. The suspect or suspects then took property that was visible from outside the vehicle, including purses, laptop bags and backpacks.

The thefts happened:

• about 3 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 2800 block of North Clark;

• between 12:15 p.m. and 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of North Clark;

• between 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of North Clark;

• between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of North Clark; and

• between 8:15 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 2800 block of North Clark.

Anyone with information about the string of thefts should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.