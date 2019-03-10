5 vehicles reported stolen in West Pullman: police

Chicago police are warning residents of the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood about five recent vehicle thefts.

The unattended vehicles were taken by unknown thieves during February and March — twice while the owners left them running to warm up in the morning, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts occurred:

between Feb. 21 and 25 in the 400 block of West 126th Place;

early afternoon Feb. 23 in the 400 block of East 123rd Street;

in the morning Feb. 25 in the 12800 block of South Sangamon;

in the morning March 6 in the 400 block of West 128th Street; and

overnight March 7 in the first block of East 122nd Street.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.