5 vehicles reported stolen in West Pullman: police
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Chicago police are warning residents of the Far South Side West Pullman neighborhood about five recent vehicle thefts.
The unattended vehicles were taken by unknown thieves during February and March — twice while the owners left them running to warm up in the morning, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The thefts occurred:
- between Feb. 21 and 25 in the 400 block of West 126th Place;
- early afternoon Feb. 23 in the 400 block of East 123rd Street;
- in the morning Feb. 25 in the 12800 block of South Sangamon;
- in the morning March 6 in the 400 block of West 128th Street; and
- overnight March 7 in the first block of East 122nd Street.
Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.