5 wounded, 4 dead in Friday shootings

At least four people were killed and five others were wounded in citywide gun violence Friday.

The eight shootings, reported from about 10 a.m. until 11:40 p.m., began with a homicide outside a business in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Antoine Jones, 40, was inside the business just after 10 a.m. in the 10200 block of South St. Lawrence when a male walked in and they “had an exchange of words,” according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The suspect then asked Jones to step outside, where he shot Jones multiple times in the head and body, police said.

Jones, of the South Deering neighborhood, was dead at the scene, authorities said.

Another person was found shot to death Friday morning, this time in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officer responding to reports of a person shot about 11:30 a.m. found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and chest in the 6800 block of South Wood, police said.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation for both cases.

The first shooting of the afternoon was a murder-suicide in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A gunman shot his female victim in the head before shooting himself about 1:10 p.m. during a “domestic incident” in the 4700 block of North Linder, police said. She was dead at the scene, while the shooter was taken to a hospital in critical condition before dying. Neither of their ages were immediately known.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about either death.

A man was wounded by gunfire Friday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 2:27 p.m., the 26-year-old was chatting with passengers inside a vehicle in the 200 block of West 71st Street when someone snuck up from behind and shot him, police said.

He was struck in the lower part of his head and neck, police said. After being taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, his condition was stabilized.

Another man was shot that afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 36-year-old was shot in the leg about 3:30 p.m. while standing inside an alley in the 1700 block of East 92nd Street, police said.

A male walked out of a dark sedan and fired multiple gunshots, police said. The 36-year-old was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

At night, a 17-year-old boy was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the leg about 7:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Albany, police said.

The teenager told police he heard shots and felt pain in his leg before he went to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. He was in good condition.

Another teenager was shot — and critically wounded — Friday evening in the East Side neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking down the street shortly before 8 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the 10900 block of South Ewing, police said.

He was struck in the back of the head, police said. He was listed in critical condition at Christ Memorial Hospital in Oak Lawn.

The last shooting happened Friday night in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:40 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing in the 2800 block of South Poplar Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his left leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.

On Thursday, at least six people were wounded and one was killed in citywide gun violence.