5 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Five people were shot Sunday morning in East Garfield Park.
About 3:02 a.m., the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone approached the group on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.
Three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and the others to Stroger Hospital, police said. All were in unknown conditions.
No further information was immediately available.