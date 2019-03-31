5 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Chicago Police on Scene in the 500 block of North Hamlin for multiple people shot. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times.

Five people were shot Sunday morning in East Garfield Park.

About 3:02 a.m., the victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 500 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone approached the group on foot and opened fire, Chicago police said.

Three were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and the others to Stroger Hospital, police said. All were in unknown conditions.

No further information was immediately available.