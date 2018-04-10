5 wounded in Monday shootings on South, Southwest sides

Five people were injured, two of them critically, in shootings Monday on Chicago’s South and Southwest sides.

Most recently, a man was shot while stopped at a red light Monday night in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side. The 29-year-old was driving and stopped at the light about 9:15 p.m. in the 9300 block of South Prairie when a male walked up and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man took himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

About 15 minutes before that, another man was shot during a robbery attempt in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 34-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk about 9 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Honore when a male walked up and demanded his money at gunpoint, police said. The suspect then shot him in the abdomen and right shoulder. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A 16-year-old boy was shot less than an hour before that in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. He was on the steps of a home when someone he didn’t know walked up and the two fired shots at each other at 8:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Laflin, according to police. The boy was shot in the leg and arm and was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital.

Several hours earlier, a man was shot in the Southwest Side Marquette Park neighborhood. The 37-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso at 2:07 p.m. in the 65400 block of South Maplewood, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Holy Cross Hospital.

Monday’s first shooting happened more than 12 hours before that in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. A 27-year-old man heard shots and realized he’d been hit about 1:55 a.m. in the 11700 block of South Stewart, according to police. He later showed up at Roseland Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was listed in good condition.