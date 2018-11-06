5 wounded in Monday shootings

At least five people were wounded by citywide gun violence on Monday.

The most recent of the five shootings reported within a 24-hour span happened at night in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 28-year-old man was walking about 8:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Fullerton when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been struck in his left leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 40-year-old man was wounded about an hour earlier in a shooting in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 7:10 p.m., the man was standing in front of a home in the 6800 block of South Wood when someone walked up and shot him once in his leg, police said.

He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was in critical condition after shooting himself in the head during the afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 2:40 p.m., the 20-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head in the 5600 block of South Green, police said.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A teenage boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting earlier in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was in an alley at 1:05 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Campbell when a dark-colored vehicle drove by and someone inside fired at him, police said.

The boy was shot in the right arm and back and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Monday’s first documented shooting was a road-rage flare-up during the morning in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Just before 2 a.m., two vehicles involved in a minor traffic accident pulled over to exchange information in the 200 block of East 76th Street, Chicago police said.

An argument broke out and the driver of a blue Doge Charger pulled out a handgun and fired shots, according to police. The passenger of the other vehicle, a 41-year-old man, was struck in the chest, leg and hand.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. No one was in custody.

On Sunday, at least four people were wounded in Chicago shootings.