5 wounded in Saturday shootings

At least five people were wounded in citywide shootings over a 24-hour period on Saturday.

In addition, an off-duty female Chicago police officer was found fatally shot that night in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood. It was not immediately clear what the circumstances of her death were.

The last shooting reported Saturday involved a man shot by a group of people who swarmed his vehicle at night in the Pilsen neighborhood on the West Side.

At 9:53 p.m., the 25-year-old was arguing with a woman and drove after her to the 1600 block of South Loomis Street, according to Chicago police. He was circled by several males who ordered him to exit his vehicle. As he drove away, one of them fired a bullet that grazed his lower back. He declined medical treatment.

On the Northwest Side, a 17-year-old girl was wounded after a person shot up a vehicle she was riding inside at night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 10:25 p.m., her 20-year-old boyfriend was driving her in the 3200 block of West Beach when someone on the sidewalk shot at their vehicle, police said. She was struck in the arm and taken to Norwegian American Hospital in good condition.

A man was shot at night during a home invasion in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was shot by a either one person or a group of people he didn’t know who broke into his home about 8 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Franklin Boulevard, police said. He was hit in the upper right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Humboldt Park saw another shooting Saturday, this one wounding a man during the afternoon.

The 19-year-old was walking with another person when a dark colored sports-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots at 3:11 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Evergreen Avenue, police said. He was shot in the upper chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital.

Saturday’s first shooting happened early morning in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side. At 12:30 a.m., a 29-year-old man was walking in the 6600 block of South California when he was shot in the right leg, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

On Friday, one man was shot and killed in Chicago.