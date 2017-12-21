5 wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago

Five people were wounded in shootings Wednesday across Chicago.

The day’s latest shooting happened about 8:25 p.m. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side. A 28-year-old man was standing near a home in the 1300 block of East 75th Street when someone fired shots from a passing black vehicle, according to Chicago Police. He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

About 5:30 p.m., someone fired shots at a 21-year-old man who was in an alley in the 5200 block of West Adams in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said. The man was shot in the temple and ran to a business on Laramie Avenue, where paramedics were called. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Less than 30 minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was wounded in a Homan Square neighborhood drive-by shooting on the West Side. He was shot in the left foot shortly after 5 p.m. by someone firing from a black SUV in the 3700 block of West Roosevelt, police said. The SUV drove off after the shooting and the man’s condition was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the face about 3:10 p.m. in the 3100 block of South Lituanica in the South Side Bridgeport neighborhood, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The day’s first shooting left a 40-year-old man wounded at 2:53 a.m. in the Avondale neighborhood on the Northwest Side. He was walking in the 3000 block of West Belmont when he heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the right leg, police said. His condition was stabilized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.