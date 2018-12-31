5 wounded in Sunday shootings

At least five people were shot, none fatally, within city limits on Sunday.

In the latest shooting, a man was critically wounded during an armed robbery in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 18-year-old was walking in an alley when a male walked up and announced a robbery. The robber fired shots, striking him multiple times about 6:55 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Cullerton Street, according to Chicago police. He was shot in his chest and legs, while the robber made off with his cell phone and cash.

Also at night, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Brainerd neighborhood near Princeton Park on the South Side. The 30-year-old was walking when someone he didn’t know walked up behind him and fired shots, striking him multiple times about 5:40 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Eggleston Avenue, police said. The shooter then fled in a light colored car that was waiting for him at the end of the street.

In the afternoon a man was shot in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. The man, whose age was unknown, was wounded in a drive-by shooting about 3:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.

A boy was shot in the leg in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side. The boy was walking when he heard shots and felt pain about 2:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 90th Place. He then saw a male in a ski mask walking nearby, police said.

A man was in serious condition after being wounded by gunfire during the morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 25-year-old was shot in his chest about 11:15 a.m. in the 500 block of North Ridgeway Avenue, police said.

