5-year-old boy and 12 month-old girl injured after truck runs red light in McHenry County

A five-year-old boy and a 12-month-old girl were injured in a crash Friday afternoon in unincorporated Coral Township in McHenry County.

Officers and firefighters responded about 3:50 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of East Coral Road and South Union Road, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

A 2001 Ford F150 was traveling east on Coral Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a 2013 Toyota Sienna that was headed north on South Union Road, according to a preliminary investigation by the sheriff’s office.

The boy, from Marengo, was a passenger in the Ford. He was flown by Flight for Life to Rockford Memorial Hospital. His condition had stabilized but was listed as “guarded,” the sheriff’s office said.

A 32-year-old man from Troy, Wisconsin, was driving the Ford. He was treated and released at the scene, the sheriff’s office.

A 39-year-old woman and 12-month old girl in the Toyota, both from Woodstock, were transported to Centegra Huntley Hospital where their conditions had stabilized, the sheriff’s office said.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt and airbags deployed in both vehicles, the sheriff’s office said. Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Officials from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, Union Police Department, Marengo Rescue Squad, Marengo Fire Department, and Union Fire Department responded to the crash.

An investigation by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit was ongoing.