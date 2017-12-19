5-year-old boy hurt when gun goes off in hand in South Chicago

A 5-year-old boy is being treated for injuries he suffered when a gun discharged in his hand Tuesday night in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The boy was initially thought to be shot when the gun went off about 6:20 p.m. in the 8100 block of South Coles, Chicago Police said.

Investigators later determined that the boy suffered the injury to his hand when the weapon fired, but was not shot, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment and was listed in good condition.

How the boy got ahold of the gun and the nature of his injuries were not immediately known.