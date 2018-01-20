5-year-old girl, 30-year-old woman wounded in Hanson Park shooting

A 5-year-old girl and a 30-year-old woman were shot Saturday evening while driving in the Hanson Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 7:15 p.m., they were traveling in the 2000 block of North Laramie when a blue Honda pulled alongside their vehicle and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The girl was shot in her left arm, and the woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left hand and arm, police said. They were both taken to Stroger Hospital, where the girl’s condition was stabilized and the woman was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.