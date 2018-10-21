50 new early-voting locations to open Monday around Chicago

Early voting and registration is expanding Monday to sites in 50 wards. | AP Photo

Early voting for Chicago residents, which began in September at a single polling location downtown, will expand Monday to include an additional 50 locations — one for each ward.

Voters have been able to cast ballots at 175 W Washington St. since Sept. 27.

The expanded list of early-voting and registration locations, as well as their hours of operation, can be seen at the Chicago Board of Election website: https://chicagoelections.com/en/early-voting.html

Election day is Nov. 6.

The most hyped election on the ballot has been the gubernatorial contest between Democrat J.B. Pritzker and Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner. But other races will be decided as well, including statewide positions such as attorney general, treasurer and comptroller.

The ballot will not include the Chicago mayoral race.

The contest to replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who recently announced he will not run for re-election, will be decided Feb. 26.