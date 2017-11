50-year-old man missing since October from Edgewater

A 50 year-old man last seen a month and a half ago has been reported missing from the North Side Edgewater neighborhood.

Dare Abe was last seen Oct. 17 near Rosemont Avenue and North Broadway, according to Chicago Police.

He was described as a 5-foot-11, 196-pound black man with hazel eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about Abe’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.