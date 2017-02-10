50-year-old man shot to death in Hammond

A 50-year-old man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The shooting happened about 3:50 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired one gunshot in Hammond, Indiana, according to Hammond police. The vehicle had followed another vehicle after an argument at an East Chicago gas station.

Charles Berrios was driving the vehicle targeted by gunfire and was struck by the bullet, police said.

He was airlifted to Christ Medical Center in west suburban Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:33 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday found he died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken into custody, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call Sgt. Marc Ferry at (219) 852-2991.