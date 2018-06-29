50 years, 50 videos: A visual celebration of the Special Olympics

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics, the Chicago Sun-Times video team partnered with the organization to showcase athletes in and supporters of the games. For more information about the Special Olympics 50th anniversary celebration, go to specialolympics.org/50th.aspx.

Scott Wilson

Mike Jones

Kelly O’Reilly

Daniel Smrokowski

Dusty Dickens

Karen Wilson

Dave Breen

Jessica Summer

Unified Rhythmic Gymnastics team

David Kelly

Kate Lynnbrems

Richie Hess

Richie Hess & Kelly Arens

David Hess

Ignacio Pena

Abby Widd

Emily DiAngelo

Kim Pehlke

John Henley

Leonard Woodson

Allison Berggren

Mallory & Donn Marvin

Mallory Marvin

Carolyn Klocek

Brent Kampert

Teresa Crudele-Seidel

Kathy Nowicki

Brandt Bronico

Brandt Bronico #2

Jose Moreno

Beatrix Singler

Craig Ameel

Brianna Gregory

Charlene Trafficanta

Jane Henley

Anthony Clark

Liz Clark

Eric Baumann

Jordan and Lily

Carol Hart

Christine Schwan

Lucas Vasquez

Mike Benavente

Roshakine Roshell

Iris Kerbis

Melissa Garritano

Marquez Jones

Diane Compton

Bree Bogucki

Special Olympics Eternal Flame of Hope monument