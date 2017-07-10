500th person shot to death in Chicago this year

A man shot dead early Friday evening was the 500th person to be killed in city gun violence since the start of the year on a weekend that has left three others wounded in shootings across Chicago.

The city reached 500 shooting homicides about a week later than it did last year, on Sept. 29, 2016, according to data maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times. At this point last year, there had been 511 people shot to death.

In all, 535 deaths have been ruled homicides in the city since the start of this year, according to Sun-Times data.

The 18-year-old was shot to death about 4:45 p.m. in the East Chatham neighborhood the South Side, according to Chicago Police. He was found unresponsive by officers about 4:45 p.m. in the 800 block of East 83rd Street.

He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the fatality. Area South detectives were investigating.

The latest shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. when two 17-year-old boys were wounded in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. They were driving east about in the 200 block of West Garfield when they heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

One boy was struck in his right leg and the other was struck in his left knee, according to police. They took themselves to St. Bernard Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

About three hours earlier, a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side. The 18-year-old was walking with another male about 5:55 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Wallace when two other males came up to them and began shooting, police said.

The 18-year-old was shot in his abdomen and right leg and took himself to MetroSouth Medical Center in Blue Island, where he was listed in serious condition, police said. He was later transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.