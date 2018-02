52-year-old man grazed in shooting near Dearborn Homes

A man was grazed in a shooting early Monday near the Dearborn Homes public housing complex on the South Side.

At 1:14 a.m., the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 2700 block of South State when a male fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The man tried to drive off and struck two parked cars, police said.

He suffered graze wounds to his hands and refused medical attention, police said.