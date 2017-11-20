52-year-old woman carjacked in Morgan Park

A 52-year-old woman was carjacked Sunday evening in the Far South Side Morgan Park neighborhood.

She was leaving a driveway in a 2016 Kia Sorrento about 6:40 p.m. when two people in a white car drove up to her in the 2300 block of West 115th Street, according to Chicago Police.

The passenger of the white car got out and walked to the Kia holding a handgun, police said. He ordered the woman to get out of the car and onto the ground before he got inside of it and drove away.

The suspects were described as black men between 20 and 25 years old with medium complexions and standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8, police said.