Republican candidate, Corrigan , worked as an outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam. He favors universal background checks on gun buyers and other such middle-of-the-road gun restrictions, and he pledges to make bipartisanship a priority. Corrigan’s ideas for economic growth remember the middle class, such as targeted tax credits for small businesses with fewer than 100 workers. He said his main cause is to provide real property tax relief for Illinois residents.