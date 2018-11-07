Mark L. Walker has won the 53rd District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Eddie Corrigan, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
Loading...
The Sun-Times endorsed Corrigan for the 53rd District Illinois House seat, saying he’s “an energetic young Republican who brings invaluable Washington experience.”
Walker, Democratic candidate, was the Illinois House Representative from 2009-11. He serves as board member and treasurer of Journeys and member of Arlington Heights Park Foundation Board. He retiring served in the US Army and was a businessman and entrepreneur. He said he wants to reduce the property tax burdens while ensuring necessary funding for education, improve safety, by reducing the threat of gun violence, and provide better services for people in need.
Republican candidate, Corrigan, worked as an outreach coordinator for U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam. He favors universal background checks on gun buyers and other such middle-of-the-road gun restrictions, and he pledges to make bipartisanship a priority. Corrigan’s ideas for economic growth remember the middle class, such as targeted tax credits for small businesses with fewer than 100 workers. He said his main cause is to provide real property tax relief for Illinois residents.
For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.