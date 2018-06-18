54 shot — 9 fatally — in weekend shooting across Chicago

At least 54 people were shot across Chicago last weekend.

Nine of the people died from their injuries, marking a bloody 60-hour period between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

The most recent shooting happened minutes after the sunrise Monday at a party on the Near West Side.

Five people were shot, one of them fatally, about 4:50 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago Police.

A woman in her early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. She was shot multiple times in her head and arm, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his head, according to police. His condition was very serious at Stroger Hospital.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his leg, and a 23-year-old man was shot in his arm. Their conditions were stabilized at Stroger, police said.

Another 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in his abdomen. His girlfriend drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities. Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Another fatal shooting happened Sunday night in the in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. Antonio Pittman, 27, was standing on the sidewalk at 9:18 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Maplewood when a male walked up and fired shots, authorities said. Pittman was shot in the head and later died at Holy Cross Hospital. He lived in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Three hours earlier, a 19-year-old man was shot to death in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, police said. Kenneth L. Hill was standing on the sidewalk about 6:15 a.m. Sunday when someone shot him in the head in the 5800 block of South Peoria Street, according to authorities. Hill was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. He lived on the same block as the shooting.

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death Saturday morning in a yard in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. Ladarius Wallace was shot in the chest and found unresponsive at 7:27 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Carroll, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy Sunday found Wallace died from a gunshot wound to his back. His death was ruled a homicide.

A man was shot to death Friday morning in a basement in the North Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side. About 9:30 a.m., the 26-year-old man was drinking with several others in the basement of a home in the 5000 block of North Bernard Street, according to authorities. Someone pulled out a weapon during an argument and shot him in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Charges were pending against the suspected shooter, a 23-year-old woman, who was arrested Friday.

A triple shooting in East Hyde Park Friday night claimed the life of a 40-year-old man. About 10:40 p.m., the three people were standing in a group of people in the 1600 block of East 53rd Street when gunfire erupted, authorities said. The 40-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died at 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 31-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 31-year-old woman was shot multiple times, police said. Their conditions stabilized at University of Chicago.

A man was killed and another was wounded Friday night in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. Allante Claire, 25, was arguing with three other males about 10:50 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Parnell Avenue, authorities said.

One of the males pulled out a gun and shot Claire several times in the upper body before running away. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died, authorities said. Claire lived in the Chatham neighborhood. Another man, age 24, was grazed in his foot. He refused medical attention on the scene.

Two men were fatally shot Friday night in the West Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police. They were shot at 9:49 p.m. when someone opened fire outside a store in the 400 block of East 63rd Street, police said.

A 43-year-old man and 22-year-old man were both struck in the chest and later died at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The older man wasn’t the intended target.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

Shootings on Friday killed five people and wounded nine. One person died Saturday and 11 others were wounded. At least 18 people were shot Sunday, two of them fatally.