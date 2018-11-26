54-year-old man hit by car, killed in Bronzeville: police

A 54-year-old man was hit by a car and killed Monday evening in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood, police said.

About 7 p.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling north in the 4000 block of South King when it struck the man after he stepped into the roadway from between two parked vehicles, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

The Camry’s driver, a 36-year-old man, was issued a citation for failing to slow down to avoid the crash, police said.

CPD’s Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.