Tom Morrison wins 54th District Illinois House seat

Tom Morrison has won the 54th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Maggie Trevor , according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Trevor , Democratic candidate, is a political scientist. She also owns Trevor Research Services, LLC, a market research and business consulting services firm. She favors the need to protect the rights and retirement benefits of current government workers, a graduated income tax and abortion rights and said she plans to fight for affordable, accessible health care, including fighting for coverage of pre-existing conditions and a fairer system of taxation that provides adequate funding for education while reducing the need to rely on property taxes to alleviate the burden on middle-class homeowners.

Republican incumbent Morrison is a former small business owner and teacher. He said he’s focused on a pension reform, property tax relief and business reforms. Morrison voted last year against the budget bill that became law, griping that it wasn’t balanced and also sponsored a bill that was utterly dismissive of transgender kids, requiring students to use the school restrooms that correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth.