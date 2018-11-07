Tom Morrison has won the 54th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Maggie Trevor, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
Loading...
The Sun-Times endorsed Trevor for the 54th District Illinois House seat, saying she “seems to understand that’s how the system is supposed to work.”
Trevor, Democratic candidate, is a political scientist. She also owns Trevor Research Services, LLC, a market research and business consulting services firm. She favors the need to protect the rights and retirement benefits of current government workers, a graduated income tax and abortion rights and said she plans to fight for affordable, accessible health care, including fighting for coverage of pre-existing conditions and a fairer system of taxation that provides adequate funding for education while reducing the need to rely on property taxes to alleviate the burden on middle-class homeowners.
Republican incumbent Morrison is a former small business owner and teacher. He said he’s focused on a pension reform, property tax relief and business reforms. Morrison voted last year against the budget bill that became law, griping that it wasn’t balanced and also sponsored a bill that was utterly dismissive of transgender kids, requiring students to use the school restrooms that correspond to the sex they were assigned at birth.
For live election results, visit the Sun-Times election guide.