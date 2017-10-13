55-year-old man killed in Bridgeview shooting

A man was shot to death Friday morning in southwest suburban Bridgeview.

Authorities were called for reports of shots fired about 6 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Thomas, according to Bridgeview police spokesman Ray Hanania. Officers arrived to find the 55-year-old man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, Hanania said. His identity wasn’t released pending notification of his family.

Police are interviewing one person in connection with the shooting, Hanania said.

“The individual is being cooperative and the shooting is under active investigation,” Hanania said.

“Bridgeview Police want to emphasize that they believe there is no existing threat to the community or to residents in the area,” he added.