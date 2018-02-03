56-year-old woman killed, 5 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening

A 56-year-old woman was killed and five men were wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The woman was shot to death Friday night in an apparent domestic shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood, according to Chicago Police. She suffered a gunshot wound to the chest at 9:51 p.m. in the 8600 block of South Carpenter. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm her death.

A person of interest was taken into custody, police said. The shooting appeared to be domestic-related.

The weekend’s latest shooting happened early Saturday in the Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. A 28-year-old man was standing in the vestibule of a building at 2:03 a.m. in the 1500 block of West Jonquil when someone in a black sedan fired shots, striking him in the left foot, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

Just under an hour earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot on the West Side. The man was sitting in a parked vehicle at 1:09 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt when another male walked up and shot him in the right foot, police said. He showed up at Rush University Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.

Shortly after midnight Saturday, a 53-year-old man was wounded in a West Pullman neighborhood shooting on the Far South Side. The man was found shot in the abdomen on a sidewalk in the 100 block of East 119th Place, police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

Just over an hour earlier, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the South Side McKinley Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old was walking about 10:45 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of South Ashland when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, striking him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

The first shooting of the weekend happened Friday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side. A 24-year-old man was walking to a vehicle at 6:17 p.m. in the 6600 block of North Damen when someone approached and shot him in the buttocks, police said. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition stabilized.

No one has been arrested in connection with any of the weekend’s nonfatal shootings.

Last weekend, two men were killed and 17 other people were wounded in shootings across the city. Follow city gun violence throughout the weekend with the Chicago Sun-Times shootings tracker.