57-year-old man fatally struck while crossing street in Vittum Park

A 57-year-old man was fatally struck Monday afternoon while crossing the street in the Vittum Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Marian Bieniek was crossing the street about 1:08 p.m. in the 5400 block of South Archer when he was struck by a truck driven by a 22-year-old man who had just made a right turn, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 2:02 p.m., police and the medical examiner’s office said.

Bieniek lived in the same block as where he was struck, authorities said. An autopsy Tuesday found he died of blunt force injuries in the crash and his death was ruled an accident.