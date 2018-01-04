57-year-old woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Oak Forest

A 57-year-old woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash in South Suburban Oak Forest.

She was driving a gray 2017 Chevrolet Cobalt that crashed with a 2017 Hyundai Sportage and a 2010 Dodge Avenger about 2:40 p.m. on 159th Street between Cicero and Crawford, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:25 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her identity wasn’t released Thursday night.

The 49-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said. The driver of the Dodge and five passengers were also taken to hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.