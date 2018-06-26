57-year-old woman struck by pickup near Union Station

A 57-year-old woman was struck by a pickup Tuesday afternoon about a block south of Union Station in downtown Chicago.

A 29-year-old man driving a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup was headed west on Van Buren Street about 1:50 p.m. when he struck the woman as he made a right turn at Canal Street, Chicago Police said.

The woman suffered a head injury and was experiencing pain in her neck and wrists, police said. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where her condition had stabilized.

The driver of the pickup was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.