58-year-old man reported missing from Little Village

A 58-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from the Southwest Side Little Village neighborhood.

Tommy Grissett was reported missing from the 2700 block of West 26th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Grissett is described as a 5-foot-9, 220-pound black man with brown eyes and gray hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue shirt, blue jeans and white gym shoes.

Grissett frequents the area of 26th Street and California Avenue and the medical areas from Damen Avenue to Ashland and Roosevelt Road to Harrison Street, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.