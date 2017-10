58-year-old man shot in leg in Bronzeville

A 58-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

At 4:52 p.m., he was walking in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue when a shooter came out of an alley and fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The man was struck in the left leg.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.