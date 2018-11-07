Bob Morgan has won the 58th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Fredric Bryan “Rick” Lesser, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Morgan is an attorney and served as the associate general counsel for then-Gov. Pat Quinn. Morgan was the lead attorney in implementing health care expansion under the federal Affordable Care Act and also assisted in implementing the state’s medical marijuana program.

Lesser is a small business owner and estate planning attorney of Lake Bluff, Illinois. He received his law degree from the University of Michigan and attended the University of Illinois for his undergraduate degree. He has served as president for numerous Lake County organizations.

The Sun-Times endorsed Morgan for the 58th District Illinois House seat, saying Morgan is the kind of legislator Springfield needs: “thoughtful, knowledgeable, experienced and eager to work with legislators of both parties.”

